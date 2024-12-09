Delhi weather: At 8°C, Capital begins its week in fog, IMD sees temperature dipping further

Delhi woke up to dense fog and dropping temperatures on Monday, marking the start of a predicted cold wave across northern India.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the mercury to dip further, with the minimum temperature expected to reach 3°C by December 10.

The national capital saw a brief respite from pollution levels after light rain swept across parts of the city, including Kota House, Akbar Road, and Pandara Park, on Sunday evening. The showers were attributed to a western disturbance hovering over central Pakistan and adjoining areas.

IMD forecasts dense fog to persist through the week, with temperatures hovering between 6°C and 25°C until mid-December. Monday's maximum temperature is pegged at 24°C, with a minimum of 8°C.



A steady cold wave is expected to affect Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and western Uttar Pradesh from December 11, with West Rajasthan already feeling the chill.

Night shelters across Delhi, including those at AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin Flyover, have seen increased demand as the city braces for harsher conditions. "The shelters are a lifesaver in this weather," said a resident who sought refuge from the bitter cold.

The drop in temperatures, combined with fog, has created challenging conditions for residents. IMD warns that cold wave conditions will peak later this week, requiring extra precautions, especially for vulnerable populations.

As the fog thickens and the air clears, Delhi braces for winter's full force, with officials monitoring the situation closely to mitigate disruptions.