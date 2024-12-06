Delhi shivers through coldest night of season, temperatures plunge to 8.5°C; IMD warns...

Delhi experienced a bone-chilling night on Thursday, recording its coldest temperature of the season at 8.5 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned residents to brace for even colder conditions, with predictions that temperatures could dip to 7 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

This dramatic drop marks a considerable fall from the previous night, when temperatures were recorded at a milder 12.5 degrees Celsius, showcasing a significant four-degree plunge within just 24 hours. The second-coldest night this winter occurred on November 26, when temperatures fell to 9.5 degrees Celsius.

Comparatively, last year, Delhi saw a minimum temperature of 9.5 degrees Celsius on November 29, while in 2022, the mercury dipped to 7.6 degrees Celsius, highlighting the fluctuating winter patterns in the capital.

Daytime temperatures also reflected the chill, registering the second-lowest of the season at 25.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which aligns with the seasonal average. The lowest daytime temperature recorded this season was 23.5 degrees Celsius on November 18.

Humidity levels varied throughout the day, ranging between 64 per cent and 46 per cent. Looking ahead, the IMD has forecast shallow fog for Friday, with maximum temperatures expected to reach around 26 degrees Celsius and minimums falling to 7 degrees Celsius. Residents are advised to prepare for the chilly conditions as winter settles in.

Harsher-than-expected winters coming

Earlier in September, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast an extreme and harsh winter for the nation.

The weather department, taking note of the beginning of the La Nina phenomenon in September 2024, noted that this can potentially cause increased rainfall across the nation and a notable drop in temperatures.

According to IMD's announcement, India is highly likely to experience different degrees of winters in different areas, and the effects will not be the same. This means that while some regions may experience higher intensity and very cold winters, others may experience certainly milder conditions.

North Indian states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir may experience very cold weather, with temperatures possibly dropping to around 3°C. This drop in temperature, along with more rainfall, could have an adverse effect on agriculture, especially in regions that depend on winter crops.

(With PTI inputs)