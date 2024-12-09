Salwan Public School, other 40 Delhi schools receive bomb threats, $30k ransom demanded

More than 40 schools have received bomb threats via e-mail today. All these schools are in Delhi. The person who issued the threat has planted multiple bombs, which are small and hidden very well, inside school buildings, as per the Delhi Police.

The threat mails were sent at around 11:30pm on Sunday and the sender also demanded a ransom of $30,000 to stop the explosions.

Related Articles

The mail reads: "I planted multiple bombs inside (school) buildings. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. If I do not receive $30,000 I will detonate the bombs."

Among the schools that received the bomb threats are Delhi Public School in RK Puram, Salwan Public School, British School, Mother Mary's School, and Cambridge School, and GD Goenka Public School.

The Delhi Fire Department was apprised of the same at around 7 am on Monday. The calls of bomb threats were received from DPS RK Puram at 7:06 am and GD Goenka Paschim Vihar at 06:15 am, as per a Fire Department official.

Due to these threats, the school administrations have sent the students back home. The fire department officials, including the dog squad, bomb detection teams, and local police reached the schools and conducted the search operation.

A Delhi Police team reached DPS RK Puram after being apprised of the bomb threat. As per the police, checking is underway in both the schools and nothing suspicious has been found so far.

#WATCH | A team of Delhi police arrives at RK Puram's DPS - one of the two schools that received bomb threats, via e-mail, this morning pic.twitter.com/c23ciJTLGi — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024

The latest bomb threats come over a month after CRPF schools across India, including 2 in Delhi and 1 in Hyderabad, received bomb threats via e-mail. On October 20, a powerful blast ripped through the wall of a CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini area.

The blast outside the CRPF school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar damaged nearby shops and vehicles while making a hole on the building's wall. No casualties or injuries were, however, reported as a result of the incident.

A pro-Khalistani group claimed the responsibility for the blast on social media app Telegram. Following this, the Delhi Police reached out to Telegram, seeking details about the channel from where the post originated.

A CRPF school in Tamil Nadu was the first one to get a bomb threat on October 21, after which an alert was sent to all the affiliated schools in the country, the Delhi Police said at the time. The Delhi Police further mentioned that the threats were a hoax.

In the recent months, several Indian airlines, hotels, and railway stations have received bomb threats, all of which turned out to be hoaxes.