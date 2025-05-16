Delhi and the National Capital Region will see a volatile weather pattern over the next four days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a mix of intense heat, thunderstorms, and dust-raising winds. Starting May 16, the national capital will be hit by light rain and gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph, alongside soaring temperatures peaking between 41°C and 43°C — well above seasonal norms. The unsettled conditions are expected to linger through May 19, with the city swaying between cloudy skies, morning storms, and hot, breezy afternoons.

Advertisement

The IMD has issued advisories urging residents to exercise caution during thunderstorms. Potential impacts include falling trees, temporary power outages, and structural vulnerabilities. Citizens have been advised to remain indoors during storms, avoid taking shelter under trees, and disconnect electrical appliances when not in use.

Forecast across India

Beyond Delhi, the IMD has flagged a week of weather extremes across the country. In the Northeast, states like Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura will face widespread thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 50 kmph till May 21. Assam and Meghalaya are forecast to receive very heavy rainfall from May 16 to 18, while Arunachal Pradesh will see similar conditions on May 17.

In Southern India, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana will witness continued rain and thunderstorms. Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh may see thundersqualls with winds reaching 70 kmph on May 16 and 17. Kerala and Mahe are also in line for very heavy rainfall between May 19 and 21.

Advertisement

Western regions including Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Konkan & Goa will experience scattered rain, with Konkan likely to be lashed by very heavy showers on May 21 and 22. Central and Eastern states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha — will see moderate rainfall and localized heavy downpours. Wind gusts may hit 70 kmph in parts of Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand on specific days.

In the Northwest, scattered thunderstorms are expected across Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, with hailstorms possible in hilly regions. Meanwhile, West Rajasthan is under a prolonged heatwave alert till May 22, with high temperatures also forecast for parts of Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and North Madhya Pradesh.