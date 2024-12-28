Delhi weather: Record rain and 14.6°C cold mark Capital's frostiest December yet

Delhi experienced record-breaking rainfall this December, marking the highest precipitation levels in 15 years. The downpour sent temperatures plunging to an unseasonal low of 14.6°C on Friday, the coldest December day in the past five years. Rainfall began late Thursday night and continued intermittently, offering residents a much-needed respite from toxic air pollution.

Related Articles

The persistent rainfall drastically improved Delhi’s air quality, which had hovered in the “very poor” range for days. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to the “moderate” category, measuring 164 on Friday morning, a sharp decline from the hazardous 300+ levels recorded earlier this week. GRAP-3 restrictions, enforced to combat severe air pollution, have now been lifted.

Here’s how AQI looked across the city on Saturday morning:

Alipur: 140

Anand Vihar: 220

Ashok Vihar: 165

IGI Airport (T3): 112

Dwarka Sector 8: 172

Punjabi Bagh: 190

Dilshad Garden: 75

In the NCR region, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad recorded AQI levels of 87, with Noida at 116, Gurgaon at 108, and Faridabad at 108.

15-year rainfall record

The relentless rain disrupted the temperature balance, pushing daytime highs to unexpected lows. December’s coldest days over the last five years are as follows:

2024: 14.6°C

2023: 15.9°C

2022: 15.6°C

2021: 17.8°C

2020: 15.2°C

What’s next?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts cloudy skies with scattered showers through Saturday, followed by plunging temperatures and dense fog from December 29 onward. Visibility is expected to drop, with light to moderate fog enveloping the city and surrounding areas in the mornings. Minimum temperatures are forecast to drop sharply as the rain subsides.

How AQI works

The Air Quality Index ranges from 0 to 500:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

Delhi’s improvement to the “moderate” category has led to the lifting of GRAP-3 restrictions, which had banned BS-IV vehicles and halted non-essential construction.