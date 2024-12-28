IMD issues hailstorm alert for Delhi and other parts of north India, yellow alert for rain on Saturday, Sunday

Delhi and its surrounding areas were hit by moderate to heavy rainfall on Friday, resulting in a significant drop in temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a hailstorm alert for the region, with an 'orange' alert declared for Delhi for Friday, and a 'yellow' alert for Saturday and Sunday.

The rainfall, which began early in the morning and persisted throughout the day, has caused traffic disruptions across South, Central, and North Delhi. The highest rainfall was recorded at Delhi University's North Campus, leading to waterlogging in several low-lying areas.

The inclement weather has brought a sharp decline in temperatures, with the maximum temperature reaching just 15 degrees Celsius—nearly 10 degrees lower than Thursday's figures. The temperature difference between the day’s maximum and minimum was a mere 3 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast further showers in the city due to a Western Disturbance interacting with easterly winds. According to the latest update, "Heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and West Madhya Pradesh on December 27. Thunderstorms accompanied by hailstorms are also expected over Southeast Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and the Gujarat Region."

Cold wave conditions are anticipated to affect parts of Himachal Pradesh starting Sunday, with the weather department predicting widespread rainfall and snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region on December 27 and 28. Isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall are expected in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during this period.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan is also experiencing chilly weather, with light to moderate rain reported in various areas. Churu recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 5.4 degrees Celsius, while night temperatures across the state ranged from 5.4 degrees Celsius in Churu to 17.2 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali.

Rain, fog and snowfall alert

IMD's prediction is that from December 26, 2024, to January 1, 2025, a fresh and active Western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains from December 27.

Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread with isolated heavy falls likely over northwest, central India. Overall, rainfall is likely to be above normal over northern parts of peninsular India and near normal over the rest of the country during the week.

According to IMD forecast for December, 26, 2024 to January, 1, 2025, minimum temperatures are likely to rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest, central, and western parts of the country and gradual fall thereafter. No significant change in the minimum temperatures is likely over the remaining parts of the country