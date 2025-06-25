Delhi weather: Warm, humid day with rain expected; IMD issues alert for heavy rains across several states

New Delhi residents are expected to experience a warm day on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching a high of 38.3°C and dropping to 32.8°C at night. The city will remain partly cloudy throughout the day with minimal chances of rain. The India Meteorological Department asked residents to stay hydrated and use sun protection when outdoors.

A yellow alert has been issued for Delhi, predicting the arrival of the monsoon by Thursday, June 26, accompanied by light to moderate rains and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alerts for heavy to very heavy rainfall across several regions in India, with warnings of continued disruptions due to widespread showers anticipated until June 30. In Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Kerala, heavy rainfall has already caused significant disruptions. Surat in Gujarat is facing severe waterlogging, resulting in school closures. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, the overflowing Godavari river has submerged parts of Nashik, and Kerala continues to experience relentless downpours.

Region-wise forecasts indicate heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to persist in northwest India, affecting states such as Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are also expected across these areas.

In central and western India, very heavy rains are predicted over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat till June 30. Similar conditions are expected in Saurashtra and Kutch, with most of Maharashtra seeing consistent light to moderate rain, impacting daily activities.

East India is also bracing for isolated rainfall in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh until June 28. Notably, Bihar is expected to receive very heavy rainfall on June 28, with Jharkhand and Odisha experiencing similar conditions on earlier dates.

Northeast India will continue to experience light to moderate rainfall with occasional heavy spells for the next seven days. States such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are on alert.

In southern India, Kerala and Karnataka are forecast to experience isolated heavy rainfall until June 28, while Tamil Nadu and Coastal Andhra Pradesh will see similar weather conditions later in the week.

Meanwhile, the Jammu division is expected to experience heatwave conditions, providing a stark contrast to the wet weather in other parts of the country. This diverse climatic pattern highlights the significant regional variations in weather India is currently experiencing.