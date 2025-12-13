Tax on Americans already struggling with rising costs: Three US lawmakers introduce resolution to end Trump’s tariffs on India

Three members of the US House of Representatives have initiated a legislative effort to reverse President Donald Trump’s tariff policy on India, directly challenging the 25 per cent secondary tariffs imposed on August 27, 2025. The resolution, introduced by Representatives Deborah Ross, Marc Veasey, and Raja Krishnamoorthi, addresses the increased costs for Indian-origin goods under powers granted by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The lawmakers argued that these tariffs significantly raise import expenses, with wide-reaching effects on American businesses and consumers. Their move follows a broader push to reassert Congress' control over trade policy, amid concerns that the President’s use of emergency powers is undermining economic partnerships and legislative oversight.

Ross, Veasey, and Krishnamoorthi highlighted the impact on their constituencies, noting that the duties risk undermining US-India ties that support thousands of jobs and billions in investment.

Representative Deborah Ross pointed to North Carolina’s economic connections to India. "North Carolina’s economy is deeply connected to India through trade, investment, and a vibrant Indian American community," Ross said, referencing the billions invested and employment generated by Indian companies in the state. She warned that escalating tariffs could jeopardise these benefits.

Advertisement

Marc Veasey of Texas described the tariffs as an added financial strain on households already navigating higher costs. "India is an important cultural, economic, and strategic partner, and these illegal tariffs are a tax on everyday North Texans who are already struggling with rising costs," Veasey stated.

Raja Krishnamoorthi echoed similar concerns, focusing on the disruption to supply chains and negative consequences for US workers. "Instead of advancing American interests or security, these duties disrupt supply chains, harm American workers, and drive up costs for consumers," Krishnamoorthi said, suggesting that removing the tariffs could restore and strengthen the US-India partnership.

The House resolution coincides with a bipartisan Senate initiative to limit presidential authority to employ emergency powers for trade actions. Lawmakers in both efforts argue that restoring congressional oversight is essential to safeguarding strategic economic alliances, particularly with India.

Advertisement

Trump’s administration first imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods on August 1, 2025, then doubled it days later, citing India’s continued purchases of Russian oil as justification. Critics within Congress contend the measures have been counterproductive for American interests.