Delhi’s air quality remains ‘very poor’, UP official blames Pakistan for rising levels of air pollution

Delhi’s air quality on October 28 morning remained ‘very poor’ with slight improvement in Air Quality Index (AQI) level at 327 as of 9 am up from Sunday’s 352.

The national capital is expected see ‘very poor’ AQI till October 29. The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) said the AQI may fall to the ‘severe’ category on October 30 “in case of additional emissions from firecrackers and stubble fire.

The most polluted are was Bawana with an AQI of 368 (very poor), followed by Sonia Vihar at 366 (very poor), as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi’s AQI is likely to remain above 330 at 4 pm, as per the AQEWS. The prediction for subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to remain in ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ category.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had emphasised the urgent need to tackle air pollution across northern India and said the next 15 days are “crucial”. Delhi’s The AQI forecasted to cross 400 by October 31.

Blame on Pakistan

Meanwhile, the AQI in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad crossed the 300-mark just ahead of Diwali festivities falling into the ‘very poor’ category.

DK Gupta, a senior official of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) in Greater Noida blamed Pakistan for the rising levels of air pollution.

“This is the first time this year that all three cities of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad saw ‘very poor' air quality on the same day. And our neighbouring country – Pakistan – needs to be blamed for this. Increasing instances of stubble burning have been sending toxic smoke across the border,” Gupta was quoted as saying The Times of India.

The officials have also blamed the instances of stubble burning in the nearby region adding that the unfavourable wind conditions that typically prevent the transfer of smoke from farm fires only compound the situation.

The Delhi government has banned the use and sale of firecrackers until January 1 and is intensifying pollution mitigation efforts, including road watering and frequent cleaning of public spaces.