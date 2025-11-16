Delhi's air quality slips into 'hazardous' zone

Delhi woke up to a heavy, choking layer of smog on Sunday morning, with the city’s air quality slipping deep into the “hazardous” zone. The morning AQI stood at 468, and thick fog mixed with pollution left most parts of the city looking grey. The temperature settled at 12°C, humidity climbed to 88%, wind speed stayed around 7 km/h, and the UV index remained at 1.

The latest readings showed PM2.5 at 309 µg/m³ and PM10 at 412 µg/m³, both far above safe limits. Other pollutants also stayed high, including carbon monoxide (495 ppb), nitrogen dioxide (46 ppb), sulfur dioxide (10 ppb) and ozone (3 ppb). Delhi’s AQI is currently 1.7 times above the national average, showing no real relief as winter sets in.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the pollution spike is mainly driven by PM10 dust from construction projects, broken and dusty roads and long traffic congestion. He said the condition of the city’s roads and sanitation systems needs urgent improvement. “The city’s sanitation systems and road conditions require a lot of work,” he said, adding that the lack of routine maintenance continues to worsen air quality.

“The major reason for pollution in Delhi is PM10, which is mainly from construction sites, dust on roads and several other factors. We have identified 62 such hotspots where traffic or dust are the main causes, and we are working on them,” Sirsa said.

He added that winter conditions are trapping pollution close to the ground. “The battle for a clean Delhi is against 10 major polluting factors. Stubble burning also adds to it, but with the sowing season about to begin, its impact will start declining,” he said. Sirsa also pointed out that Delhi’s border areas continue to face emissions from industrial units that were moved to nearby regions. “The border areas are still being affected, and the Delhi government is working on this as well,” he added.

The capital’s air saw its first major dip of the season on November 11, when the average AQI entered the ‘severe’ category for the first time since December 2024. The air remained in the severe zone for three straight days before shifting briefly to the “very poor” category on Friday.

With pollution levels climbing again, the Commission for Air Quality Management has imposed GRAP Stage III across Delhi. The restrictions include a ban on most non-essential construction work, curbs on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, online or hybrid classes for students up to Class 5, limits on industrial activity that uses non-clean fuel, and a ban on non-emergency diesel generator sets.

According to CPCB data, Rajghat and ITO recorded an AQI of 417, putting both areas in the severe category. Anand Vihar, Alipur and Ashok Vihar stayed between 400 and 415. Chandni Chowk crossed most areas with an AQI of 420. Dwarka recorded 378, while vehicles at Dhaula Kuan moved through a dense cover of smog as the area registered an AQI of 338.

The cold conditions added to the thick smog. Several parts of the city stayed around 10°C, and shallow fog had already been reported early on November 15. Smog levels remained high as both pollution and fog settled together, reducing visibility across several stretches.

Officials said improvement will depend on wind movement and weather changes, but for now, Delhi may continue to stay in the hazardous zone unless dust levels fall and emissions reduce.

(With agency input)