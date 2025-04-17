Delhi's Barapulla flyover shut till April 24 due to urgent structural repairs; Key alternate routes issued

The Barapulla elevated road in Delhi has been closed to the public starting April 16 and will remain shut until April 24, 2025, as maintenance work gets underway. The closure is expected to significantly impact traffic patterns in and around key corridors of East and South Delhi.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, the decision was taken in coordination with the Public Works Department (PWD) to carry out essential repairs on the expansion joints of the flyover. These repairs are vital to ensuring the structural safety and long-term ride quality of the bridge.

The closed stretch—from Sarai Kale Khan ITO Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium—is a critical link for thousands of daily commuters. This route is heavily used by office-goers, students, and the general public moving between East and South Delhi.

To manage the fallout, the traffic police’s congestion control division has rolled out a detailed traffic management plan.

Alternate routes and diversions

From Sarai Kale Khan to Lodhi Road or South Delhi: Take Bhairon Marg and Mathura Road

From Ashram Chowk to Lodhi Road or Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium: Use Mathura Road via Sabz Burj and C Hexagon

From Noida/Akshardham via Ring Road: Use the loop road next to Bhairon Marg, then join Mathura Road or Ring Road

Traffic advisory for commuters

Travellers moving from East Delhi to South Delhi are strongly advised to seek alternate routes to avoid delays. Mathura Road, Ring Road, and Bhairon Marg are expected to experience heavier congestion during this period.

Public transport users, especially DTC and cluster bus passengers, may encounter diversions or delays on routes that typically use the Barapulla flyover.

Authorities have urged commuters to remain patient, follow posted advisories, and monitor updates via Delhi Traffic Police’s social media handles.

The flyover is scheduled to reopen on April 25, once repair work is completed.