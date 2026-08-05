Spinny IPO: used-car platform eyes stock market debut in 2027; taps bankers to launch IPO

Used-car retail platform Spinny has started preparations for a public market debut in India, with its parent company, Valuedrive Technologies, taking key steps towards a proposed initial public offering. People familiar with the matter said the company has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup as lead bankers for the issue, which is expected to reach the market in the first quarter of calendar year 2027.
As part of the listing process, the board has approved the conversion of the parent entity from Valuedrive Technologies Private Limited to Valuedrive Technologies Limited, according to regulatory filings. The proposed public issue is likely to include a mix of fresh equity issuance and an offer for sale by existing shareholders, according to reports.