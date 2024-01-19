Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim, a rape convict, gets 50-day parole

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is lodged in Sunaria prison in Haryana's Rohtak district, has been granted 50-day parole.

In 2021, the Dera chief, along with four others, was convicted of plotting to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager. He was also convicted in 2019 in the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago. In 2017, Singh was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping his two disciples.

He was earlier let out of jail on a 21-day parole in November 2023. Last year, he had been granted parole thrice.

The Dera chief had been granted a 40-day parole in January 2023. In October 2022 too, he was granted a 40-day parole.

Prior to his October 2022 parole, he had come out of the prison on a month-long parole in June 2022 Besides, he was granted three weeks’ furlough from February 7, 2022.

As per the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022, convicted prisoners can be granted regular parole. However, prisoners convicted of multiple murders or under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act are not eligible for parole, reported India Today on Friday.







