Desi tech superiority: Why IndiGo's GAGAN-powered landing is a major milestone for India's skies

A routine landing at Udaipur Airport on June 27 quietly marked a first for Indian aviation. As the IndiGo aircraft descended towards the runway, it relied entirely on GAGAN — a satellite-based navigation system developed in India by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) — to execute a precision approach and touchdown. No imported ground-based landing guidance infrastructure was required.
The flight was more than a successful landing. It demonstrated that India now possesses an operational, homegrown satellite navigation capability that can support precision approaches for commercial aircraft, strengthening the country's push towards technological self-reliance in civil aviation.
What exactly happened?
The aircraft carried out what is known as a GAGAN-enabled precision approach into Udaipur Airport. Instead of depending on conventional ground-based navigation aids such as the Instrument Landing System (ILS), the aircraft received highly accurate positioning information from satellites, with GAGAN correcting GPS errors in real time.
The navigation guidance throughout the final approach was provided through India's own satellite augmentation system, allowing pilots to follow an extremely precise descent path until touchdown.
The significance lies in the fact that the navigation service originated from Indian infrastructure rather than imported ground-based landing equipment.
What is GAGAN?
GAGAN, short for GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation, is India's Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS).
Developed jointly by ISRO and the Airports Authority of India, it improves the accuracy, integrity and reliability of satellite navigation signals.
Standard GPS can sometimes produce position errors of several metres due to atmospheric disturbances and other factors. GAGAN continuously monitors these errors through a network of Indian ground reference stations, processes correction data, and broadcasts the improved navigation signal via geostationary satellites.
The result is navigation accurate enough for demanding aviation operations, including precision approaches during landing.
What was involved in the landing process?
Although the touchdown appeared routine to passengers, several advanced systems worked together behind the scenes.
Instead of relying on radio beams transmitted from equipment installed beside the runway, the aircraft was effectively navigating using corrected satellite signals throughout the approach.
Why is this significant?
Is GAGAN replacing GPS?
Not exactly. GAGAN is not a replacement for GPS. Instead, it works alongside GPS by enhancing its accuracy and reliability.
Think of GPS as providing the basic location, while GAGAN acts like a highly accurate correction service that continuously fine-tunes that location for aviation use.
Does this mean every IndiGo flight will now use GAGAN? Not immediately.
Aircraft must be equipped with certified avionics capable of receiving GAGAN signals, and airports need approved satellite-based approach procedures. Adoption is expected to expand gradually as more aircraft and airports become certified.
The Udaipur demonstration represents more than a technological achievement. It validates years of investment by ISRO and the Airports Authority of India in building an indigenous navigation system that meets international aviation standards.