DGCA launches ranking system for flying training organisations to improve safety

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced the formal commencement of a ranking framework from October 1 for flying training organisations (FTOs) operating under its approval, aiming to improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of pilot training in India, while fostering a performance-driven and transparent training ecosystem.

There are 34 DGCA-approved FTOs in India operating on 52 bases, which provide aircraft flying training to obtain a CPL (Commercial pilot License). The FTO ranking system will serve the dual purpose of protecting students’ interests and ensuring a pipeline of quality-trained pilots essential for the safe and sustainable growth of the aviation sector in India, according to the DGCA.

The aviation regulator said the ranking provides a comparative framework to assess the performance and quality of FTOs based on uniform and objective criteria. This promotes standardisation in training quality across institutions.

It also increases transparency, enabling regulatory bodies, students, and stakeholders to make informed decisions and holds FTOs accountable for maintaining regulatory compliance and operational standards.

There have been concerns around the quality of FTOs in the country.

“Aspiring pilots and their families often struggle to identify credible FTOs. A ranking system serves as a reliable guide, helping them choose institutions based on quality, safety, and training outcomes rather than mere location or fees. Rankings can aid in identifying high-performing FTOs for expansion or international collaboration, and underperforming ones for closer monitoring or corrective action,” said the DGCA in an order issued Tuesday, a copy of which was accessed by Business Today.

The ranking will be published biannually, preferably on October 1 and April 1 of every year.

Categorisation of FTO ranking will be based on the following overall score achieved by the individual FTO.

-- 85% and above A++

-- 70% to less than 85% A+

-- Less than 70% to 50% A

-- Below 50 % B

“Category ‘B’ FTOs will receive a notice from DGCA for self-analysis towards improvement of their performance. All FTOs are required to submit performance data within the stipulated timelines,” said the regulator.