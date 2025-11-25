Dhwajarohan ceremony at Ram Mandir today: PM Modi to hoist sacred flag, tight security in Ayodhya; top points

Ayodhya is all set for the Dhwajarohan ceremony (flag hoisting) of the Ram Mandir that marks the completion of the construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple today. The Dhwajarohan ceremony signifies the temple's transition from a construction site to a fully sovereign divine abode of Lord Ram.

According to temple trust officials and priests, the Dhwajarohan ritual formally activates the site's spiritual status.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ceremonially hoist the saffron flag on the spire (shikhar) of the Ram Mandir at noon. The programme is scheduled keeping in mind the auspicious Panchami date of the Shukla Paksha in Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami, a day of spiritual importance. The date is also notable as the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who meditated in Ayodhya for 48 hours in the 17th century, further enhancing the occasion's spiritual resonance.

Sacred flag for the Dhwajarohan ceremony

Here’s all you need to know about the Dhwajarohan ceremony today:

