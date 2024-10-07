'Did not spare even bed...' BJP goes after Tejashwi Yadav, alleges he cleared out govt bungalow, down to AC, water tap

They say Bihar politics never fails to entertain. And the latest accusation levelled by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against former Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav, has only made the politics in the state more interesting. The BJP has levelled serious allegations of theft against Yadav, alleging that he removed furniture, light fixtures, and even air conditioners from his government residence before vacating it.

Danish Iqbal, Bihar BJP’s media in-charge, took a sharp jab at Yadav on Monday, claiming that the government bungalow was left stripped of various items, ranging from beds and air conditioning units to badminton court mats and washroom fixtures.

"The bed base is gone, the AC units have vanished, and even the water outlets in the bathrooms have been removed. Tejashwi Yadav didn’t just vacate the house; he took everything he could get his hands on," Iqbal remarked in a statement reported by ANI. "This goes beyond a simple vacating of the property—it speaks to his mindset and upbringing. He has shown how to strip a government residence bare," Iqbal added, accusing Yadav of looting government property.

Further stoking the controversy, Iqbal revealed that CCTV cameras installed in the residence had their hard drives removed, adding to the suspicion surrounding Yadav's exit from the bungalow.

The controversy erupted just as Bihar’s current Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Chaudhary, was preparing to move into the residence during the auspicious Navratri festival. However, these allegations have sparked a dispute before the move could take place.

Jumping into the fray, Union Minister Giriraj Singh joined the chorus of criticism, demanding a formal inquiry. "A public servant should not engage in such disgraceful actions. An inquiry committee should be formed to assess the damage and determine how much public money was spent on Tejashwi Yadav’s bungalow. A case must be filed against him," Singh stated.

In a separate legal matter, a Delhi court granted bail on Monday to Tejashwi Yadav, his brother Tej Pratap Yadav, and their father, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in connection with the land-for-jobs money laundering case. Special Judge Vishal Gogne granted bail on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh each, noting that none of the accused were arrested during the investigation. The court proceedings followed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filing a supplementary charge sheet on August 6, based on an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).