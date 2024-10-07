RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav, son granted bail in land-for-job case; Tejashwi claims political conspiracy

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav in connection with a land-for-job money laundering case. Each leader is required to post a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh, with the next hearing set for October 25.
Following the court's ruling, Tejashwi Yadav criticised the case as a politically motivated conspiracy, alleging the misuse of investigative agencies. He argued that there was no substantial evidence against them and expressed confidence in their eventual triumph in the case.
