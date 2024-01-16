Didn't get chance to finish studies: Vedanta boss Anil Agarwal calls 12th Fail inspiring

Runaway hit 12th Fail has found a new fan in Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal. The Indian billionaire said the movie "refreshed memories of his old struggling days".

12th Fail is based on the real-life journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who became an IPS officer after much trial and tribulation. The film stars Vikrant Massey as Manoj and Medha Shankar as his wife, Shraddha Joshi, an IRS officer.

"Have you seen this new movie 12th Fail? Story of a brave police officer. Struggle, perseverance, determination and the never-give-up attitude turns his life around. It is well said, 'I will not accept defeat, I will set new goals'... 'Be afraid of the darkness within, not the darkness outside," Agarwal posted on X.

क्या आपने यह नई फिल्म 12वीं फेल देखी है? एक जांबाज़ पुलिस अफसर की कहानी। Struggle, perseverance, determination and the never-give-up attitude turns his life around. क्या खूब कहा है 'हार नहीं मानूंगा रार नई ठानूंगा'... 'बाहर के अंधेरे से नहीं अंदर के अंधेरे से डरो' ।



"Hard work and dedication always win. I got involved in business at a very young age and did not get a chance to finish my studies. But I never let it come in the way of my goals. This film refreshed the memories of old struggling days."

"And this is my favorite line – restart from zero. Restart. Restart," Agarwal wrote.



To pay his fees for the exams and prep involved, Manoj Kumar Sharma did all types of jobs. From driving a tempo to walking dogs for the rich in Delhi. At one point, he also slept on the streets of Delhi.

Sharma today serves as Additional Commissioner in Mumbai Police.