Diplomatic reset? PM Modi to attend Maldives' 60th National Day amid souring ties, China clout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Maldives from July 25 to 26, following his trip to the United Kingdom where he is expected to sign a Free Trade Agreement, according to an official statement.

This marks PM Modi’s first visit to the Maldives since ties frayed between the two nations over the “India Out” campaign led by some Maldivian leaders and President Mohamed Muizzu’s visible tilt towards China. Modi will attend the 60th National Day celebrations as the chief guest, at the invitation of President Muizzu.

Advertisement

The two leaders will also take stock of the progress in the implementation of the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a ‘Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership’, adopted during the State Visit of the President of Maldives to India in October 2024.

The visit is viewed as a critical moment to reset strained ties, strengthen bilateral cooperation, and reinforce India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy in the Indian Ocean region.

PM Modi last visited the Maldives in June 2019. In contrast, President Muizzu’s first bilateral visit after assuming office was to India in October last year.

With shifting geopolitical alignments, Modi’s trip is being closely watched and is expected to shape the future of India-Maldives relations.

China-Maldives ties

Over recent years, Maldives has deepened economic and strategic engagement with China, particularly under the Belt and Road Initiative. The two nations have elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, which includes major infrastructure projects, digital economy efforts, and blue economy collaboration.

Advertisement

Maldives has also implemented a free trade agreement with China and signed a military assistance pact. While Beijing asserts this is not aimed at any third party, the developments have sparked concern in New Delhi. China remains a key tourism partner for the Maldives, with efforts ongoing to expand the sector further.