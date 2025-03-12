More than just beaches: Goa's Shigmo festival to commence from March 15; check details

Goa’s spring festival, Shigmo 2025, is set to take place from March 15 to March 29, featuring parades, folk music, and dance performances across multiple towns. The state tourism department has encouraged travelers to explore Goa's diverse cultural offerings beyond its famed coastline.

"Shigmo is a time when Goa's cultural essence comes alive through folk performances, music, and stunning float parades," said Tourism Minister Rohan A Khaunte. "It is an opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in authentic Goan traditions while exploring the beauty of our state. We encourage travellers to be part of this unique celebration and discover the many facets of Goa beyond its beaches."

The festival will kick off in Ponda on March 15, followed by Margao (March 16), Quepem (March 17), Curchorem (March 18), and Shiroda (March 19). The celebrations will continue across key locations, including Calangute, Bicholim, Vasco, Panaji, Mapusa, Sanguem, Canacona, Cuncolim, Pernem, Dharbandora, Valpoi, Sanquelim, and Mandrem, culminating in a grand finale on March 29.

Director of Tourism Kedar Naik highlighted the festival's significance, stating, “Shigmo is not just a festival; it is a reflection of Goa’s vibrant traditions and community spirit. Every year, it brings together artists, performers, and visitors to celebrate our rich heritage. We welcome everyone to experience this grand spectacle and witness Goa in its most colourful and joyous form.”

The festival features an array of traditional Goan performances, with folk artists donning elaborate costumes, dancing to the rhythmic beats of dhol, tashe, and other traditional instruments. The grand processions, adorned with intricately designed floats, narrate mythological and historical tales, making Shigmo one of Goa's most visually captivating celebrations.

The Shigmo festival comes at a crucial time for Goa's tourism sector, which has faced backlash following reports of a decline in foreign tourist arrivals. Once a favored international destination, Goa has seen a dip in overseas visitors due to factors such as the Ukrain-Russia war, rising travel costs, visa issues, and increased competition from alternative global destinations. The state is now actively promoting cultural tourism to attract a more diverse set of travelers.



