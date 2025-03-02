'Impressive rise in foreign tourists': Goa Carnival 2025 kicks off with grand float parade

The Goa Carnival 2025 kicked off in style on Saturday with a float parade along the banks of the Mandovi River, marking the beginning of the four-day festival. The event was inaugurated in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The parade was led by King Momo, a central figure of the festival, portrayed this year by Cleven Fernandes, who declared, “Eat, drink, and be merry” while urging people to celebrate responsibly.

The festival’s signature float parade, a stunning display of Goa’s culture, folklore, and modern artistic expressions, began in Panjim and will continue through Mapusa, Morjim, Margao, and Vasco. The streets came alive with flamboyant dancers, street performers, and infectious music, creating an atmosphere for both locals and tourists.

This year’s edition has also attracted a significant surge in international visitors. Director of Tourism Kedar Naik highlighted the increasing footfall, stating, "Every year, Carnaval attracts a diverse mix of visitors, and this year, we have seen an impressive rise in international tourists eager to experience Goa’s iconic festival. Our focus remains on making such events more inclusive, sustainable, and experiential for all."

CM Sawant stressed the festival's role in promoting tourism and showcasing Goa’s culture. "Goa's culture is showcased through the Carnival's float parade. These festivals help in attracting tourists. The Goa government is working to boost tourism," he said.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte linked the festival to Goa’s vision of regenerative tourism, which promotes economic, environmental, social, and cultural sustainability. "Goa Carnaval is not just a festival; it is a global celebration of our traditions, our people, and our warm hospitality. With visitors from all over the world joining us, we reaffirm Goa’s position as a premier cultural and festival tourism destination, offering much more than just beaches — an experience that blends culture, community, and sustainability," he stated.

Naik's remarks about foreign tourists assume significance as there have been claims that the number of foreign tourists has dropped in Goa. The tourism department has, however, dismissed the claims, citing data. Last month, the Goa tourism department said the state welcomed a total of 1.04 crore tourists in 2024, an increase from 86.28 lakh visitors in 2023. The number of foreign tourists also rose slightly from 4.52 lakh in 2023 to 4.67 lakh in 2024.