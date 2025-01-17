Disney+ Hotstar to stream Coldplay's concert on Jan 26 live from Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on occasion of Republic Day 

Coldplay fans in India have much to look forward to as the iconic British band gears up for their largest-ever performance in the country. The band's fifth and India's final concert is scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad on January 26. The concert is part of their globally acclaimed ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour.

For those unable to attend the live event, OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar has come to the rescue. The digital streaming platform will stream the concert across India on January 26 so that the entire nation is able to enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

This collaboration between Coldplay and Disney+ Hotstar is set to redefine how audiences experience live music, making the concert accessible to millions of fans through digital screens.

Disney+ Hotstar has promised a seamless, high-quality experience that will capture the energy of Coldplay’s stadium performances. Subscribers will also gain access to exclusive behind-the-scenes content, offering a closer look at the band’s preparations.

Chris Martin, the band’s lead singer, shared his excitement about the upcoming performance. “Namaste to all our friends in India. We’re thrilled to share that on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad will be streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar, so you can watch it from anywhere in India. We hope you’ll join us – we’re so excited to visit your beautiful country. Sending lots of love!”

The ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour has already set records, becoming the highest-grossing rock tour of all time. Known for its vibrant visuals, immersive soundscapes, and focus on sustainability, the tour is a celebration of creativity and global unity. The Ahmedabad concert is expected to draw thousands of fans, with millions more tuning in online.

Sanjog Gupta, CEO of JioStar – Sports, highlighted the significance of the partnership. “Our collaboration with Coldplay reflects our commitment to bringing iconic cultural experiences to audiences nationwide. By leveraging our advanced technology and unmatched reach, we’re breaking barriers to make premium entertainment accessible to all, fostering a shared celebration across the country.”

Disney+ Hotstar’s live stream initiative underscores the growing role of digital platforms in transforming how audiences engage with global events. With support from Cisco, the streaming experience aims to deliver unparalleled quality, ensuring that fans across India can join in the celebration from the comfort of their homes.