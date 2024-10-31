Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2024 timings: Shubh muhurat for Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Noida, Gurgaon & other cities

This year, Diwali and Lakshmi Puja both fall on October 31, marking the central day of the festival. Diwali, celebrated for its focus on prosperity and the victory of good over evil, follows Dhanteras and leads into Bhai Dooj, with each day honoring different traditions. Lakshmi Puja is performed on this day to seek blessings of wealth and fortune.

Lakshmi Puja Timings for Major Cities (October 31, 2024)

For those observing Lakshmi Puja, here are the auspicious timings by city:

New Delhi: 5:36 pm to 6:16 pm

Mumbai: 6:57 pm to 8:36 pm

Bengaluru: 6:47 pm to 8:21 pm

Ahmedabad: 6:52 pm to 8:35 pm

Chennai: 5:42 pm to 6:16 pm

Jaipur: 5:44 pm to 6:16 pm

Gurgaon: 5:37 pm to 6:16 pm

Chandigarh: 5:35 pm to 6:16 pm

Kolkata: 5:45 pm to 6:16 pm

Noida: 5:35 pm to 6:16 pm

The Pradosh Kaal for Diwali rituals is from 5:36 pm to 8:11 pm, with Vrishabha Kaal from 6:20 pm to 8:15 pm.

How to Perform Lakshmi Puja

To conduct Lakshmi Puja, begin with a ritual cleansing by taking a holy bath and cleaning the home, especially the puja area. Decorate with rangoli, flowers, and diyas, and dress in new or fresh clothing. Arrange items such as diyas, flowers, sweets, and other offerings on a wooden plank with idols of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, and Ram Darbar.

Offerings: Place 11 lotus flowers, sweets, meetha paan, supari, elaichi, laung, rice kheer, batasha, and kheel before the deities. Mark the idols with haldi and kumkum, and include gold or silver coins as symbols of prosperity.

Mantra Chanting: Recite the Lakshmi Mantra 108 times to invoke blessings.

Aarti: End the puja by singing the Lakshmi Mata and Ganesha Aartis, then place the diyas around the home to spread the blessings.



Dos and Don’ts for Lakshmi Puja

Dos:

Cleanliness: Keep your home clean and decorated with diyas, rangoli, and flowers.

Manglik Kalash: Place a Manglik Kalash with a coconut at the entrance for prosperity.

Northeast Puja Location: Set up the puja area in the northeast, placing the idols on a red cloth.

Include Valuables: Incorporate gold or silver items to symbolize wealth.

Puja Timing: Conduct the puja during Pradosh Kaal.

Don’ts:

Idol Material: Use clay or silver idols instead of glass.

Footwear: Keep footwear away from the entrance to respect the goddess.

Unattended Diyas: Keep the diyas lit and avoid leaving them unattended.

Transactions: Refrain from lending or borrowing money during Diwali.

Gift Selection: Avoid leather items, sharp objects, and fireworks as gifts.

Traditional Utensils: Use clay or silver utensils, avoiding iron.

Maintain Cleanliness: Keep doorways and common areas tidy.

Dietary Observances: Abstain from non-vegetarian food and alcohol.

Additional Tips

Decoration: Use rangoli, flowers, and candles, keeping a first-aid kit available for safety.

Personalized Gifts: Make gifts more meaningful by adding personal notes or handmade items.

Animal Welfare: Consider placing water and blankets for stray animals affected by noise.

Festive Activities: Engage in card games, tambola, or other family traditions.

Community Support: Share Diwali joy by donating to local charities or shelters, bringing light to others.