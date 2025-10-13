DLF Promenade, DLF Emporio, Ambience Mall in Delhi may face shut down in coming days

Three of Delhi’s popular shopping malls in Vasant Kunj, DLF Promenade, DLF Emporio and Ambience Mall, are facing the prospect of temporary closure following a significant water supply disruption. Mall authorities have announced that operations may be suspended if the Delhi Jal Board does not restore water supply within two to three days, highlighting the severity of the situation for retailers and staff as the festive season approaches.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The water crisis has led to urgent concerns from mall management. With tanks almost empty, and no definite timeline from the Delhi Jal Board for the resumption of normal supply, there is uncertainty over when business can return to usual. The crisis threatens to impact millions in business revenue and thousands of jobs, especially during the critical Diwali shopping period.

Management representatives have confirmed that 70 per cent of toilets in the malls are currently closed, and restaurants are struggling to operate basic hygiene functions. Many food outlets have had to reduce or temporarily halt their services due to a lack of water for cleaning and serving. "We don’t even have enough water for cleaning or maintaining sanitation. Under these conditions, it’s becoming impossible to serve customers properly," said a restaurant operator inside one of the malls.

Advertisement

Traders and shop owners have expressed concern over the timing, as the crisis coincides with the lead-up to Diwali, traditionally the busiest sales period. "We were gearing up for the festive rush, but now we are struggling to manage even the basics," said a store manager, reflecting the uncertainty faced by many businesses in the area.

Mall authorities have reiterated their warning that, unless water supply is restored imminently, a shutdown may be unavoidable. The current situation remains tense, with stakeholders awaiting updates from the Delhi Jal Board.