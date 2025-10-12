‘2 kg heavier, 10 times happier...’: Delhi firm gives employees 9-day Diwali holiday, wins hearts

In an era when long work hours and return-to-office mandates dominate workplace conversations, one Delhi-based PR firm is making headlines for all the right reasons. Elite Marque, led by founder and CEO Rajat Grover, has announced a nine-day Diwali break — a move that has earned widespread praise for putting employee well-being first.

The announcement, made through a company-wide email, took employees by surprise. In his note, Grover encouraged the team to “rest, share late-night laughter with family and eat lots of sweets,” while humorously advising them to avoid official communication altogether. “Switch off from emails,” he wrote, “unless it’s Amazon, Swiggy, or Zomato.”

The firm has declared a complete holiday from October 18 to October 26, 2025, calling it “bonus time” for staff to unwind and reconnect with loved ones. The message, filled with wit and warmth, urged employees to “binge-watch family dramas,” “break personal records of eating kaju katlis,” and “master the art of sleeping till noon.”

“Till then, spread smiles, burst crackers responsibly, and enjoy every bit of the festive madness,” Grover added, signing off with the wish that everyone return “two kilos heavier and ten times happier.”

The email quickly went viral after an employee shared it on LinkedIn, describing the initiative as an example of “genuine workplace culture.” In her post, she wrote, “A genuine workplace culture is characterised by an employer who consistently places the needs and well-being of their employees at the forefront.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a company spokesperson said the announcement was received as a “delightful gift” across all levels. “From new joiners to senior leaders, everyone felt it was a reminder that work-life balance isn’t just a buzzword — it’s a responsibility,” the spokesperson said.

Elite Marque’s move has resonated widely at a time when employees across industries report record levels of stress and burnout. By choosing empathy over exhaustion, the firm has struck a chord with professionals craving balance and belonging in the modern workplace.

In an increasingly competitive corporate landscape, Grover’s message is both simple and profound — sometimes the most productive thing a leader can do is let people rest.