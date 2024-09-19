'Do bid for the mementoes you find interesting': E-Auction of PM Modi's souvenirs kicks off; Check out items up for bid

The Union Ministry of Culture has launched an e-auction featuring a remarkable collection of gifts and mementoes received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, starting Tuesday and running through October 2. More than 600 items, reflecting the rich diversity of India's culture, spirituality, history, and politics, are available for online bidding.

PM Modi, announcing the auction, wrote in a post on X, "Every year, I auction the various mementoes I receive during the public programmes. The proceeds of the auction go to the Namami Gange initiative. I’m delighted to share that this year’s auction has opened. Do bid for the mementoes you find interesting!"

Every year, I auction the various mementoes I receive during the public programmes. The proceeds of the auction go to the Namami Gange initiative. I’m delighted to share that this year’s auction has opened. Do bid for the mementoes you find interesting!https://t.co/pWeq3zwuXz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 19, 2024

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted the collection's significance during a media briefing, stating, "This extraordinary collection mirrors India's rich tapestry of culture, spirituality, history, and politics."

Individuals interested in participating in the auction can register and place their bids through the official website: https://pmmementos.gov.in/.

A major section of the auction pays tribute to India's brave warriors and freedom fighters, honouring pivotal moments in the nation's history. Notably, the auction also features sports memorabilia from the upcoming Paralympic Games in 2024.

This e-auction marks the sixth edition of a series that began in January 2019. Previous auctions have raised over ₹50 crore, with proceeds directed towards significant national initiatives. Minister Shekhawat confirmed that funds from this event will also be allocated to the Namami Gange Project, a flagship initiative aimed at conserving and restoring the Ganga River and its environment.

“The funds generated through this auction will support this worthy cause, strengthening our commitment to preserving our environment,” Shekhawat added.

The auction boasts a diverse array of traditional art forms, showcasing vibrant paintings, intricate sculptures, Indigenous handicrafts, and captivating folk and tribal artefacts. Among the items are traditional angavastras, shawls, ceremonial swords, and other symbols of honour and respect.

Noteworthy is the collection of religious artefacts, including meticulously crafted temple models like the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the Shree Dwarkadhish in Dwarka, as well as stunning statues of Hindu deities, enriching the spiritual aspect of the exhibition.