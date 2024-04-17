'Do you want me to reply to every nonsense she utters?': Priyanka Gandhi responds to Kangana Ranaut's criticism of Congress

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday chose not to react to criticisms from BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut. She dismissed Ranaut's statements as "nonsense" and questioned the necessity of addressing her remarks.

"We are thankful that she is talking about us, but do you want me to reply to every nonsense she utters?" the Congress leader asked while exclusively speaking to India Today.

Kangana Ranaut, running for the Lok Sabha seat from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, has frequently criticised the Congress party and past Congress administrations.

When asked about the actor's remarks, Priyanka Gandhi declined to comment and redirected attention to other pressing issues. She launched a strong critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, denying any attacks on Sanatan Dharma by the Congress.

"We do not worship satta (power), but we worship shakti," she asserted.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP government of not following the path of truth, which is akin to the path of Lord Ram.

Actor-turned-politician and BJP candidate for the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, Kangana Ranaut, alleged on Sunday that the Congress party disrespected women and asserted that no leader from her party had ever engaged in such behavior. She also claimed that the Congress failed to honor the architect of the Indian constitution, B.R. Ambedkar, as well as patriots like Subhash Chandra Bose, V.D. Savarkar, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"Their (Congress leaders') mentality is such that they insult me, (BJP MP) Hema Malini, Jayaprada and other women irrespective of their age or marital status. We wonder how low they can stoop," Ranaut said while addressing poll rallies in Seraj and Banjar assembly segments.