'Doesn't make any strategic sense': Prashant Kishor on Rahul Gandhi contesting from Rae Bareli

Political strategist Prashant Kishor has said that Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Rae Bareli instead of Amethi "doesn't make any strategic sense." He further said that it's perceived as if he is abandoning a Congress stronghold for Rae Bareli.

Contesting from both Rae Bareli and Wayanad means he’ll have to leave - if he wins both - one seat, which will further disappoint his voters from one of the constituencies, he added.

"Rahul Gandhi not contesting from Amethi is not the right thing, according to me as it's perceived as abandoning a stronghold for Rae Bareli, which doesn’t send a strong message in Uttar Pradesh or northern India. If he had contested in Varanasi, it would have made more sense," Kishor said in a podcast.

He also pointed out that Priyanka Gandhi spent 18 days campaigning in Rae Bareli and Amethi limited her impact to just two constituencies. "If she had campaigned elsewhere, at least 50 Lok Sabha seats could have benefitted. Sonia Gandhi's only public meeting was held in Rae Bareli, it should have been in Varanasi or Lucknow to help Congress gain more seats," he added.

He also responded to Priyanka's recent statement that Modi also didn't contest from Gujarat. "According to my analysis, Modi didn't lose in Gujarat and then left the seat but Rahul Gandhi lost in Amethi and this time he is not contesting from there."

Kishor also said that if Congress is primarily focused on ensuring Rahul Gandhi wins, it is definitely missing on strategic opportunities. "Sonia Gandhi’s rallies should target areas where Congress needs to increase its seats, not places like Rae Bareli where victory is assured. Binding Priyanka Gandhi to Rae Bareli limits her overall influence," he reiterated.

He further suggested Congress to break its status quo, where decision-making has stagnated since 2014. "The same people, with little change, continue to run the party. Although some figures like Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh have become more prominent, the core decision-making process remains unchanged, still centered around 10 Janpath. To rejuvenate, Congress must evolve beyond this framework, which will ultimately benefit the Gandhi family the most," Kishor said.