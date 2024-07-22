'Doesn't violate Service Rule': Piyush Goyal on decision allowing govt employees to participate in RSS activities

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday welcomed the Centre's decision to lift the ban on government employees from participating in activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He said the move doesn't violate the 'Service Rule' in any manner. "I welcome this," he said, adding that the ban put on the government officials was taken by the Congress party out of political reasons.

"Congress party's attitude has been anti-nationalist and anti-patriotic. There is no place in India for such an ideology. RSS is a patriotic and cultural body whose every worker is full of a sense of patriotism. If any person becomes a part of that organisation, they should be welcomed. I would like to thank PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah who have given relaxation to everyone to be a part of the RSS," the minister said while speaking to reporters.

When asked about the opposition's criticism of the move, Goyal said the opposition was interested only in the politics of appeasement. "They have different parameters for a particular community and their attitude towards the Hindu community is very negative. I think RSS and each of its workers cares for the nation with complete devotion and we welcome anyone who becomes a part of such an organisation."

"This doesn't violate Service Rule in any manner. Due to political reasons, the Congress party had imposed a wrong ban, we have rectified that mistake," the minister said.

The Congress and other opposition parties have objected to lifting of the ban on government officials from participating in the activities of the Sangh.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said that after the assassination of Gandhiji in February 1948, Sardar Patel banned the RSS. After this, the ban was lifted on the assurance of good conduct. "In 1966, a ban was imposed on government employees participating in RSS activities - and it was the right decision. This is the official order issued in 1966 to impose the ban."

The Congress communication in charge suggested that the ban was lifted as the relationship between Prime Minister Modi and RSS had soured after the Lok Sabha elections results on June 4. "On July 9, 2024, the 58-year ban was lifted which was in place even during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure as Prime Minister," Ramesh said.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said the government's move was against India's integrity and unity. "This office memo purportedly shows that the government has lifted the ban on government employees participating in RSS activities. If true, this is against India's integrity and unity. The ban on RSS exists because it had originally refused to accept the constitution, the national flag, and the national anthem," Owaisi wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the RSS has hailed the move, saying the decision would strengthen the country's democratic system. The Sangh accused the earlier regimes of furthering their political interests by imposing the ban in the past. "The present decision of the government is appropriate and strengthens the democratic system of India," RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said.