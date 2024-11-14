Dominica bestows its highest national award upon PM Modi for his contribution during COVID-19

The Commonwealth of Dominica has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be bestowed with the Caribbean country’s highest national honour, the Dominica Award of Honour. The award would be conferred by Dominican President Sylvanie Burton at the India-CARICOM event to be held on November 19 to 21 in Georgetown, Guyana.

Related Articles

The Prime Minister’s Office in Dominica said that the award would be given to PM Modi “in recognition for his contributions to Dominica during the COVID-19 pandemic and his dedication to strengthening the partnership between India and Dominica”.

India supplied Dominica with 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that enabled the country to extend its help to its Caribbean neighbours.

“The award also recognises India’s support for Dominica in healthcare, education and information technology under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, as well as his role in promoting climate resilience-building initiatives and sustainable development on a global level,” the PMO said.

Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit called PM Modi a “true partner” of the country particularly at the time of need and global health crisis. “It is an honour to present him with Dominica’s highest national accolade as a symbol of our gratitude for his support and as a reflection of the strong ties between our countries,” he said, adding that they aim to further their partnership of progress and resilience.

The PMO said that PM Modi also emphasised the importance of collaboration in tackling global challenges such as climate change and geopolitical conflicts.

Dominican President Burton and PM Skerrit will both attend the India-CARICOM summit.