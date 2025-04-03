Donald Trump levies reciprocal tariffs: Gold, silver bullion, insulin, vitamins among top 50 exempt items. Full list here

US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on India, China, and several other countries in the wee hours of Thursday morning, sending the global markets into a tizzy. While announcing the tariffs, the White House said that the non-tariff barriers also deprive the American manufacturers of reciprocal access to markets globally.

Non-tariff barriers are meant to limit the amount of imports/exports and protect domestic industries. In some relief to consumers globally, the Trump administration has kept some essential items exempt from the purview of these tariffs.

Items exempt from the tariffs levied by Trump include copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber articles, certain critical minerals, as well as energy and energy products.

List of top items exempt from US' reciprocal tariffs on India, China, other countries