'Don't bring gods into Tirupati issue': SC questions Chandrababu Naidu govt over Tirupati laddoo ghee row

The Supreme Court has finally waded into the ongoing row over adulterated ghee used in preparing the highly sought-after 'prasadam' at the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh.

However, taking a critical stance on the issue, the apex court, which is hearing a clutch of petitions on the row, told the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the Andhra Pradesh government on the issue, that the court 'expects gods to be kept out of the issue."

Mehta was arguing that the controversy over adulterated ghee was unacceptable as it was a matter of faith. "“It is matter of faith. If contaminated ghee was used, its unacceptable,” he had said.

In response, the court asked Mehta: “What was the proof to show that contaminated ghee was used in preparation of laddoos.”

The row erupted when, earlier this month, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu had come out with the explosive allegation that under the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, ghee comprising of animal fat was used to prepare the highly revered 'prasadam.' This allegation ignited a storm of controversy, with deputy CM Pawan Kalyan saying that 'those who don't have reverence' for the Sri Venkateswara Temple -- a subtle dig at Jagan's religion -- allowed this sacrilege to happen. He then went on a purification ritual to cleanse the temple of the 'sin'.

The SC bench, comprising of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, further observed that the lab reports, which formed the basis of the conclusion that animal fat was present in the ghee used for preparing laddus, prima facie suggest that the tested samples were from supplied ghee, not the ghee used in preparing the prasadam.

The court has sought the Centre's response on whether the Special Investigation Team (SIT) established by the state government should continue probing the allegations. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing on October 3, with the court directing the state to refrain from any involvement until then.