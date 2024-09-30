Tirupati laddu row: Supreme Court asks Andhra Pradesh government to show proof of contaminated ghee in preparation of prasadam 

Supreme Court on September 30 asked the Andhra Pradesh government about the proof that the contaminated ghee was used in preparation for prasadam.

Senior advocate Siddhartha Luthra appearing for TDP told the apex court that people complained that Laddu did not taste right.

The court said that public was not aware of this and this is just a statement. “There is no proof that said contaminated ghee was used for prasadam,” the court said.

Supreme Court was hearing a batch of pleas concerning allegations of animal fat being found in ghee used to prepare prasadam at the Andhra Pradesh temple.

“When you hold constitutional office, it is expected that you would...we expect Gods to be kept away from polity,” Justice BR Gavai said while the responding to senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh government.

The court also asked Rohatgi, “You ordered an SIT. Till the outcome, what is the necessity to go to the press? You have been always appearing for such... this is the second time.”

Rohatigi, on behalf of the Chandrababdu Naidu government, argued that these “are not bonafide petitions. Attempt to attack the current government by the previous regime. TTD issued a show cause notice to their man what kind of supplies...”

The Supreme Court asked the SIT, which was appointed by the state government to look into Tirupati Laddu row, not to proceed with probe and hinted that the investigation be handed over to Centre reappointed SIT.

Contaminated ghee row

On September 19, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused that the ghee used in preparing Tirupati laddu ‘prasadam’, offered at the temple, contained animal fat during the previous YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan came down heavily on former CM Jagan and claimed that the management of temple affairs under the previous YSRCP government had led to many 'illicit' activities inside the temple complex, which affected the sanctity of the place. "It is not just about prasad, maybe liquor and non-veg was supplied, people were having parties there," Kalyan alleged.

He also called for the establishment of a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ amidst growing controversy over the ingredients used in the famed Tirupati laddoos. Kalyan has initiated a 11-day ‘Prayashchitta Diksha’ to atone for the use of animal fat in laddus offered at at the highly revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala.

As per a laboratory report from Gujarat, the ghee samples provided by the TTD have been found to contain ‘beef tallow’, 'lard’, and ‘fish oil’. In response to this, the Andhra government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the suspected use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus.