Don't start Kailash Yatra without visas, permits from China: MEA issues advisory after 52 pilgrims stranded

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday advised Indian citizens undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through private tour operators not to commence their journey until all required Chinese visas and entry permits have been obtained.

The warning came after several pilgrims were stranded in Nepal without the necessary documentation.

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The advisory comes after the ministry received "several requests for help and assistance" from Indian citizens who were stuck in Nepal while attempting the pilgrimage without the necessary travel documents.

"This Ministry is in receipt of several requests for help and assistance from Indian citizens stuck in Nepal while undertaking Kailash Mansarovar Yatra without the required entry permit and visas for China, through tours organized by private tour operators," the MEA said.

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'Do not commence journey without documents'

The ministry urged pilgrims to ensure that all travel documentation for the entire journey is in place before leaving India.

"Citizens are advised not to commence their journey from India until all required travel documents have been obtained for undertaking the complete journey," the advisory said.

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"Commencing travel without confirmed documentation or in anticipation of obtaining the necessary documentation increases the likelihood of being stranded."

The MEA also asked pilgrims to verify the credentials of tour operators before booking their travel.

"Pilgrims are also strongly advised to verify that their tour operator is duly registered and authorised," it said.

Supriya Sule flags stranded pilgrims

The advisory came as NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule raised concerns over a group of Indian pilgrims stranded in Nepal.

"Around 52 Indian citizens travelling to Kailash Mansarovar are currently stranded in Kathmandu, Nepal and are in need of urgent assistance," Sule said in a post on X.

Requesting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Indian Embassy in Nepal, the Indian mission in Beijing and the MEA to intervene, she said authorities should "kindly look into the matter and extend the necessary support to ensure their safe onward journey."

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Around 52 Indian citizens travelling to Kailash Mansarovar are currently stranded in Kathmandu, Nepal and are in need of urgent assistance.



Requesting Hon. @DrSJaishankar Ji, @IndiaInNepal, @EOIBeijing, and @MEAIndia to kindly look into the matter and extend the necessary… pic.twitter.com/3WtB4JYGEL — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) June 27, 2026

Kailash Yatra resumed through the Nathu La route

The development comes days after the first batch of pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 crossed into China through the India-China border at Nathu La Pass on June 20.