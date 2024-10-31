'Don't want your support': NCP's Nawab Malik to BJP, Shinde Sena as tension mounts in Mahayuti

Ajit Pawar's NCP has fielded Nawab Malik from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly seat despite strong objections from the BJP and Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has already fielded Suresh Patil from Mankhurd as Mahayuti's official candidate. A rift has emerged over Malik's candidature, who was fielded on the last day of nomination.

"I am not a rebel. I am an official candidate of the NCP. This seat was given to the NCP," he said in an interview with India Today's Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai. "When my name was announced as a candidate from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Shiv Sena and BJP opposed me. They said they would not work for me. I don't want their support. They are free to oppose me and field candidates before me or my daughter. We are ready to face them."

Nawab Malik is the sitting MLA from Anushakti Nagar. This time, his daughter Sana Malik is contesting from there on the NCP ticket.

The BJP has made it clear that it will not campaign for Nawab Malik due to his alleged links with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, but has no objection to his daughter's candidature.

BJP's Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar also stated that the party will not campaign for Nawab Malik. Malik, who was a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray Cabinet, was arrested in 2022 in a case first registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Dawood and his associates including Chhota Shakeel and Tiger Memon. Malik was granted bail on medical grounds in July this year.

After the NCP split in July last year, the faction led by Ajit Pawar took the MLA into its fold, despite objections from BJP. Shelar said, "BJP has been clear on this stance right from the beginning. All the Mahayuti constituents were allowed to decide their respective candidates. The concern was only regarding Nawab Malik's nomination by NCP."

"Both, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and I had repeatedly made clear BJP's stance in this regard. I am saying it once again, BJP will not campaign for Nawab Malik. Our opinion about Dawood and all those associated with him and his case is absolutely clear," he said.

'I am not with BJP or Shiv Sena'

Nawab Malik rejected BJP and Sena's charges, and said he would always support Ajit Pawar. When Asked whether he would join the Mahayuti, Malik dismissed such claims and said he would rather stand with Ajit Pawar. "They all alleged that I am Dawood's man or have a link with him, but such a kind of case is not there. They will always oppose me. I stood with Ajit Pawar because he supported me. When we were in trouble, he stood behind my family," he said.

"I am always with Ajit Pawar and I am not with the BJP or Shiv Sena. They will make such allegations. It is my duty that I have to stand behind the person who supported me," he said.

Speaking about the money laundering case, he called it a "false case" and said he would come clean on it. "Only they (BJP and Shiv Sena) made a false case against me, which is the money laundering case. The matter is before the court of law. I cannot comment on the case. Definitely, when the judgment comes, I will come clean on it," he said.