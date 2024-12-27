'Dr Manmohan Singh preferred his Maruti 800 over...': UP Minister Asim Arun who served as his bodyguard recalls Singh’s simplicity and humble choices

Former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, passed away at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital last night at 9:51 PM. The 92-year-old statesman had been receiving treatment for age-related ailments at his Delhi residence.

On Thursday evening, Dr. Singh suddenly lost consciousness and was rushed to AIIMS around 8 PM. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he could not be revived and was pronounced dead an hour later.

Leaders and citizens from across the nation mourned the loss of the former Prime Minister, paying tribute to his significant contributions to India.

मैं 2004 से लगभग तीन साल उनका बॉडी गार्ड रहा। एसपीजी में पीएम की सुरक्षा का सबसे अंदरुनी घेरा होता है - क्लोज़ प्रोटेक्शन टीम जिसका नेतृत्व करने का अवसर मुझे मिला था। एआईजी सीपीटी वो व्यक्ति है जो पीएम से कभी भी दूर नहीं रह सकता। यदि एक ही बॉडी गार्ड रह सकता है तो साथ यह बंदा… pic.twitter.com/468MO2Flxe — Asim Arun (@asim_arun) December 26, 2024

Asim Arun, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare in the Uttar Pradesh government, who served as Dr. Singh’s bodyguard from 2004 for three years, shared a heartfelt anecdote on social media, reflecting on the former Prime Minister’s remarkable simplicity and humility.

Asim Arun's post:

"I served as his bodyguard for about three years from 2004. In SPG, the innermost security circle for the PM is the Close Protection Team, which I had the opportunity to lead. The AIG CPT is someone who can never be far from the PM. If only one bodyguard can remain, it would be this person. As such, my responsibility was to stay with him like his shadow.

Dr Sahab had only one car of his own - a Maruti 800, which would be parked behind the gleaming black BMW at the PM House. Manmohan Singh ji would often tell me, 'Asim, I don't like traveling in this car, that one (the Maruti) is my vehicle.' I would explain, 'Sir, this car isn't for your luxury, it has security features which is why SPG has chosen it.' But whenever the motorcade would pass in front of the Maruti, he would always look at it longingly. As if reaffirming to himself that 'I am a middle-class person and it's my job to care for the common man.' The car worth crores belongs to the PM's office, but my car is this Maruti."

Asim Arun, a former IPS officer who entered politics after taking voluntary retirement in January 2022, won the 2022 UP Assembly election as a BJP candidate from Kannauj.

Following the announcement of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s demise, the Union government declared a seven-day period of national mourning to honor his legacy. Reports indicate that the Union cabinet will convene at 11 AM on Friday to pay their respects to the veteran Congress leader. Dr. Singh’s last rites will be conducted with full state honors.