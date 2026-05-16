‘Draw border along the Ganges’: Chinese analyst calls India’s McMahon Line claim ‘illegal’

As India and China cautiously attempt to stabilise ties after years of military tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), fresh remarks by Chinese commentator and policy analyst Victor Zhikai Gao are likely to trigger sharp reactions in New Delhi.

In a recent interview discussing Tibet, the India-China boundary dispute, and bilateral relations, Gao launched a provocative attack on the legality of the McMahon Line — the colonial-era boundary that forms the basis of India’s eastern frontier with China.

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Drawing a controversial analogy, he said if India insists on recognising the McMahon Line, China could just as arbitrarily draw a “Victor Gao Line” along the Ganges river and claim territories north of it.

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“Why couldn’t we use the Victor Gao line along the Ganges as the border between China and India?” Gao said during the interview, arguing that the McMahon Line was “illegal” because it was drawn by British colonial authorities without Chinese participation.

Earlier, Gao had asserted that all territory north of the Ganga River belonged to China. His remarks have received strong backing on social media, where supporters have hailed him as a “diplomatic fighter”. Many users have also dubbed the proposed “Ganges River boundary” as the “Victor Gao Line”, describing it as a bold strategic move and an example of assertive geopolitical messaging.

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His remarks come at a sensitive time when both Asian giants have been trying to rebuild engagement after the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes pushed ties to their lowest point in decades. Diplomatic and military talks between the two countries have intensified over the past year, with both sides expressing interest in reducing tensions and restoring broader cooperation.

Attack on Arunachal Pradesh claim

Gao went significantly further than previous Chinese official statements by openly asserting that India should “surrender” what Beijing calls “South Xizang” — referring to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

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China claims nearly the entire state, which spans around 90,000 square kilometres, despite it being an integral and internationally recognised part of India. Beijing routinely objects to Indian leaders visiting the region and has repeatedly issued “standardised” Chinese names for locations there.

In the interview, Gao reiterated Beijing’s long-held position that China “never accepted” the McMahon Line, claiming the territory had historically belonged to Tibet and China.

He described Arunachal Pradesh as “occupied Chinese territory” and insisted India should eventually negotiate a “mutually acceptable solution” on the boundary dispute.

India has consistently and categorically rejected such claims, maintaining that Arunachal Pradesh “was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.” New Delhi has also repeatedly dismissed China’s renaming exercises as “inventive attempts” that do not alter reality on the ground.

Comparing India and China

In another notable segment of the interview, Gao contrasted India’s economic and technological progress with China’s rise, arguing that the gap between the two nations had widened dramatically since 1978.

He claimed China was now “minimum 20 years, if not 30 years” ahead of India in industrial capability, scientific innovation, and military production.

“China makes all the military weapons by itself. India can never make all the military weapons… by itself,” he said, adding that India would lose significantly if it failed to engage with China economically.

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The remarks are expected to attract attention in India not only because of their aggressive territorial undertones but also because they come at a time when both countries are publicly emphasising dialogue and stabilisation after years of hostility along the Himalayan frontier.

The timing of Gao’s comments is significant because they come amid tentative signs of improvement in India-China relations. Since late 2024, both countries have taken steps to ease tensions after prolonged military standoffs in eastern Ladakh.

High-level diplomatic engagements have resumed, and both sides have emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability along the border. Trade ties, despite political tensions, have also remained robust, with China continuing to be one of India’s largest trading partners.