From HQ-9 to PL-15: These Chinese weapons failed in front of India during Operation Sindoor

Chinese commentator and policy analyst Victor Zhikai Gao recently claimed that China was decades ahead of India in industrial capability and technological strength, arguing that Beijing could independently manufacture everything from fighter aircraft to warships and advanced military systems.

“China makes all the military weapons by itself,” Gao said during a recent interview while comparing India and China’s defence ecosystems. “India can never make all the military weapons… by itself because it doesn’t have the industrial capabilities and technical expertise to do that.”

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The remarks were meant to project China’s rise as a military-industrial superpower. However, over the past year, several Chinese-origin defence systems have come under growing scrutiny after reports of battlefield underperformance, operational failures, and vulnerabilities in real combat situations raised uncomfortable questions about the reliability of some of Beijing’s most heavily promoted weapons platforms.

From air defence systems and long-range missiles to fighter aircraft and drones, Chinese military hardware has increasingly found itself under the microscope as conflicts and military confrontations across different regions tested their capabilities beyond exhibition showcases and state media promotions.

Questions over HQ-9 air defence system

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One of the Chinese systems drawing the most attention has been the HQ-9 long-range air defence platform, often described as China’s equivalent of the Russian S-300 or the American Patriot missile system.

Over the past year, multiple reports and defence analyses questioned the effectiveness of the HQ-9 and its export variants after they reportedly struggled to intercept aerial threats during conflict situations involving countries operating Chinese equipment.

Particular attention focused on Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence network following India’s Operation Sindoor in 2025. Reports suggested Indian missile strikes managed to bypass or overwhelm Chinese-origin systems, including HQ-9 batteries deployed around key strategic installations.

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Analysts also pointed to instances involving Iran and Venezuela, where Chinese systems allegedly faced difficulties against electronic warfare operations and coordinated suppression attacks. According to defence assessments, some radar and missile batteries appeared vulnerable to jamming and advanced strike tactics.

While many of these battlefield claims remain difficult to independently verify, the repeated criticism has nevertheless affected perceptions surrounding Chinese defence exports and operational reliability.

PL-15 missile and fighter systems under lens

Another Chinese system that came under intense discussion was the PL-15 beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, promoted by Beijing as one of the world’s most advanced long-range aerial combat weapons.

Following the India-Pakistan confrontation in 2025, reports emerged claiming recovered fragments of PL-15 missiles suggested operational failures or missed engagements during combat scenarios. Questions were also raised about the effectiveness of Chinese-origin fighter aircraft and integrated air defence systems supplied to partner countries.

Defence analysts argued that real-world combat conditions exposed gaps between advertised specifications and actual battlefield performance. Chinese commentators, however, countered such criticism by blaming operational deployment issues, training deficiencies, or incomplete system integration rather than flaws in the weapons themselves.

China’s export ambitions face credibility test

The scrutiny comes at a critical time for China’s rapidly expanding defence industry. Over the past decade, Beijing has emerged as one of the world’s leading arms exporters, supplying fighter jets, drones, missile systems, warships, and armoured vehicles to countries across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

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Chinese defence equipment gained popularity partly because it is often cheaper than Western alternatives and easier to procure without political conditions attached. However, recent battlefield reports and operational concerns have prompted analysts to question whether Chinese military systems can consistently deliver under high-intensity combat conditions.

Some defence assessments over the past year also highlighted complaints involving maintenance issues, after-sales support problems, and reliability concerns linked to Chinese drones, naval systems, and armoured platforms.

China continues to heavily invest in military modernisation and advanced defence technologies. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has showcased systems such as the J-35 stealth fighter, hypersonic anti-ship missiles, advanced drones, and Type 055 destroyers as symbols of Beijing’s growing strategic power.