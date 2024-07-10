scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Drishti Eye Drop, Bp Grit & more: Patanjali stops sale of these 14 products, withdraws them from over 5600 stores

Feedback

Drishti Eye Drop, Bp Grit & more: Patanjali stops sale of these 14 products, withdraws them from over 5600 stores

Patanjali misleading ads case: The apex court bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta asked whether the request made to social media intermediaries for the removal of the advertisements have been acceded

Join Our WhatsApp Channel

Baba Ramdev told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that Patanjali Ayurveda has paused the sale of 14 products the manufacturing licenses of whom were suspended in April. One of the state authorities in Uttarakhand had suspended the licenses. 

In a further step, Patanjali told the court that it had already asked over 5600 of its franchise stores to stop selling those 14 products immediately. Also, many social media platforms and other advertising platforms have been asked to remove all the advertisements for these products.

The 14 items are:

  1. Swasari Gold
  2. Swasari
  3. Vati Bronchom
  4. Swasari Pravahi
  5. Swasari Avaleh
  6. Mukta Vati Extra Power
  7. Lipidom
  8. Bp Grit
  9. Madhugrit
  10. Madhunashini Vati Extra Power
  11. Livamrit Advance
  12. Livogrit
  13. Eyegrit Gold
  14. Patanjali Drishti Eye Drop

The SC bench, consisting of Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta, were hearing a plea registered by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The association alleged that Patanjali had conducted a negative campaign against the COVID-19 vaccine and contemporary medical procedures.

On July 30, the bench will consider the case once more.  In May, the court directed broadcasters to submit their self-declarations through the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's (I&B Ministry) Broadcast Seva site. 

It mandated the establishment of a new portal by the federal government for the submission of these self-declaration forms for print media ads. Associations for radio, television, and the internet have submitted applications to join the proceedings.

Further, regarding the interests of the advertisers, the court asked the government to meet concerned officials and senior I&B members to resolve any issues. The court also asked the Ministry of Consumer Affairs to be brought into the matter. 

Regarding the contempt notice sent to yoga instructor Ramdev, his assistant Balkrishna and Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd in the instance of deceptive ads, the Supreme Court has reserved its order on May 14.

Published on: Jul 10, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement