Driving test not mandatory at RTO from June 1: Here are new driving license rules, fees and charges

In India, the procedure of getting a driver's license is lengthy and requires the applicant to visit many agencies and fill out several forms. The lengthy and complicated procedure of obtaining a driver's license also makes it easier for unethical practices and unnecessary red-tapism to flourish, eventually impacting road safety throughout the country.

Thus, to tackle these inefficiencies, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has announced significant alters to the existing driving rules in India, which, along with ensuring safety, will simplify the process of getting a driver's license.

Here are the major 'driving license' rules changing from June 1:

1. As opposed to the existing practice of taking the exam at the individual regional transport offices (RTOs), applicants can take the driving test at the closest centre of their choice. Private companies will receive certifications from the government, allowing them to administer the driving exam.

2. Driving a car without a valid license will be even more stringent from now on; the penalty can go up to as high as ₹2,000. Furthermore, a severe punishment of ₹25,000 will be levied, and action against the minor's parents may be initiated if they are caught driving a car. Additionally, the vehicle's registration certificate will be cancelled.

3. The paperwork needed to get a driver's license has also been simplified only to include the necessary documents. This implies that the ministry will notify the applicants in advance of the precise paperwork needed for the kind of license they wish to get.

4. The ministry is investigating methods to gradually phase out 9,000 outdated government cars and raise the emission requirements of other vehicles in order to make India's highways more ecologically friendly.

5. The procedure for submitting an application for a driver's license remains unchanged. Through the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' official website, https://parivahan.gov.in/, applicants can submit their applications online. They can, however, also go in person to the relevant RTO and submit an application manually.

Revised Guidelines for Private Driving Schools:

1. Land Requirements:

- Driving training centres are required to have a minimum of 1 acre of land (2 acres for four-wheeler training).

2. Testing Facility:

- Schools must offer access to an appropriate testing facility.

3. Trainer Qualifications:

- Trainers must possess a high school diploma (or equivalent), have a minimum of 5 years of driving experience, and be knowledgeable about biometrics and IT systems.

4. Training Duration:

- Light Motor Vehicles (LMV): 29 hours to be completed in 4 weeks, including 8 hours of theory and 21 hours of practical training.

- Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMV): 38 hours to be completed in 6 weeks, including 8 hours of theory and 31 hours of practical training.



Licensing-Related Fees and Charges:

- Issue of learner's license (Form 3): ₹ 150

- Learner's license test fee (original or repeat): ₹ 50

- Driving test fee (original or repeat): ₹ 300

- Issue of driving license: ₹ 200

- Issue of International Driving Permit: ₹ 1000

- Addition of another vehicle class to license: ₹ 500

- Renewal of driving license: ₹ 200

- Renewal of driving license (post grace period): ₹ 300.00 + additional fee of ₹ 1,000 per year or part thereof (from the expiration of the grace period)

- Issue of duplicate license for driving instruction school/establishment: ₹ 5000

- Appeal against licensing authority orders (rule 29): ₹ 500

- Change of address or other particulars in driving license: ₹ 200

