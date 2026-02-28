Dubai airport shutdown likely to affect Indian aviation and travel plans

The temporary suspension of flight operations at Dubai’s airports amid escalating Iran–Israel tensions is expected to significantly affect Indian aviation, given the scale of traffic between the two countries.

Following regional airspace restrictions triggered by military developments in Iran, civilian operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) were paused, resulting in widespread cancellations and rerouting across global networks. International aviation reports indicate that over 700 flights were cancelled at Dubai alone, affecting thousands of passengers and prompting airlines to reassess schedules.

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The implications for India are considerable. The India-UAE corridor remains one of the busiest international routes globally, with roughly 538 weekly flights connecting Dubai to 23 Indian cities. In 2024, about 12 million passengers travelled between India and Dubai, making India the largest source market for Dubai’s aviation hub. Annual Indian travel to Dubai has hovered around 11-12 million passengers, underscoring the depth of connectivity.

Based on these volumes, even a short-term pause in operations can affect a large number of travellers. If an estimated 10-20% of usual monthly India-Dubai passenger traffic is scheduled during this affected period, between 120,000 and 240,000 Indian passengers may experience schedule changes, delays or rebookings, as per analysts. These include tourists, expatriate workers, business travellers and transit passengers using Dubai as a connecting hub.

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Indian carriers such as Air India and IndiGo have issued advisories and adjusted services to parts of the Middle East in response to evolving airspace conditions. Flights that typically transit Iranian, Iraqi or Gulf airspace are being rerouted via longer corridors. While these alternative paths ensure safety, they may result in extended flying times and higher operational costs.

Dubai’s position as a global transit hub also means the effects extend beyond direct India–UAE travel. A significant share of Indian passengers use Dubai to connect onward to Europe, Africa and North America. Any prolonged airspace restrictions could therefore require continued schedule adjustments across long-haul networks.