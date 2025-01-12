EAM S Jaishankar to attend Donald Trump's swearing-in on January 20

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the swearing-in ceremony of President-Elect Donald J Trump, set to take place on January 20. The ceremony marks Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America.

"On the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the Swearing-In Ceremony of President-Elect Donald Trump," the MEA said in a statement on Sunday.

Dr Jaishankar's visit, at the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, is expected to include meetings with key representatives of the incoming US administration. Additionally, the EAM will engage with other prominent dignitaries who will be present for the historic event. The visit underscores the continued strengthening of diplomatic ties between India and the United States.

