EAM S Jaishankar set to visit Pakistan on October 15 & 16 for SCO summit

India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will head the Indian delegation to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

The summit is scheduled to take place in Islamabad on October 15 and 16, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal provided this information during a briefing.

Pakistan is currently holding the rotating chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) and will host a two-day in-person meeting of the SCO Heads of Government in October.

Before this summit, there will be a ministerial meeting and several senior officials' meetings to enhance financial, economic, socio-cultural, and humanitarian cooperation among SCO member states.

The SCO was established in 2001 in Shanghai by the leaders of Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as permanent members in 2017, and Iran became a permanent member in July 2023 during a virtual summit hosted by India.

The SCO has become a significant economic and security bloc, becoming one of the largest international organizations across regions. Last year, India hosted a virtual SCO Summit, which included participation from Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif via video link.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.