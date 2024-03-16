ECI declares Assembly poll dates: Andhra to vote on May 13, Arunachal & Sikkim on April 19, Odisha on May 13 & May 20

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for the Assembly elections in of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim. Assembly elections will be held in Andhra Pradesh on May 13, in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on April 19. Odisha will vote in two phases on May 13 and May 20. Bypolls on 26 Assembly seats will also be held along with the Lok Sabha polls.

The terms of the Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim assemblies will end on June 11, June 2, June 24 and June 2, respectively.

The EC, however, decided against holding the J&K state polls at the same time for security reasons.

Here's the schedule for General Elections to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Here's the schedule for General Elections to Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Here's the schedule for General Elections to Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

Here's the schedule for General Elections to Odisha Legislative Assembly. It will be held in 2 phases.

