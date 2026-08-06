ECI goes 'Spider-Man' route, urges citizens to register to vote. Here's how to do it online

Quoting Spider-Man's iconic line, "With great power comes great responsibility," the ECI urged eligible citizens to register as voters, verify their names in the electoral roll, or update their details online before the next election.

'With great power comes great responsibility.'



You don't need a cape to make an impact; your right to [Voting] is your superpower! Pair that power with your right choice to shape the future.



Register, Verify or Update your details in Electoral Roll anytime at… pic.twitter.com/qDcg7pieh0 — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) August 4, 2026

Here's how you can do it:

Step 1: Visit the Voters' Service Portal

Go to voters.eci.gov.in and log in using your registered mobile number. New users can create an account by verifying their number through an OTP.

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Step 2: Register as a New Voter

If you're 18 years or older and eligible to vote:

Select Form 6 (New Voter Registration).

Fill in your personal and address details.

Upload the required documents.

Submit the application and note your reference number for tracking.

Step 3: Verify Your Name

Already registered? Select Search in Electoral Roll and search using your EPIC (Voter ID) number, personal details, or mobile number to confirm your name is on the voter list.

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Step 4: Update or Correct Your Details

Need to change your address, correct your name, or update other information?

Choose Form 8.

Make the necessary changes.

Upload supporting documents, if required, and submit the request.

Step 5: Track Your Application

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Use the application reference number to check the status of your request through the Track Application Status feature on the portal.

Apart from registration and corrections, the portal also allows users to download their e-EPIC (digital Voter ID), locate their polling station, and access other voter-related services.