PF claim delays: EPFO officers flag CITES glitches, urge labour minister to boost tech team

The delays could directly affect EPF subscribers who rely on timely withdrawals for medical emergencies, home purchases, higher education, marriage and retirement-related financial needs.

CITES rollout falls short of expectations

According to the association, CITES was introduced with the objective of enabling most claims to be processed within two to three days through automation. Instead, the platform's rollout has been accompanied by technical glitches that have slowed claim processing and increased the workload on field offices.

The association noted that EPFO serves a vast section of the country's population.

"If we consider EPFO subscribers, pensioners, and their immediate family members, EPFO directly touches the lives of about 25 to 35 crore Indians, i.e. about one-fifth of the population of our country. Therefore, how EPFO functions & delivers its services is of national importance," the association said, as quoted by PTI.

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It added that subscribers increasingly expect digital services comparable to those offered by private sector organisations, including quicker claim settlements and faster grievance resolution.

Officers cite shortage of technology professionals

A key concern highlighted by the association is the lack of in-house technology expertise within the EPFO.

According to PTI, the officers' body claimed that there has been no direct recruitment to the EPFO's Information Services Division (ISD) since 2004. Several experienced technical officers have retired or resigned over the years without being replaced, while the organisation has reportedly been without a full-time Chief Technology Officer for the past three years.

Although software development has largely been outsourced to the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), the association argued that external agencies require adequate in-house technical support to effectively oversee implementation and ensure quality outcomes.

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The CITES project, awarded to C-DAC in January 2023 with an initial implementation timeline of 10 months, was ultimately rolled out in phases beginning July 2026, the association said.

Pending claims and staff shortages

The association also alleged that lakhs of auto-generated claims remained pending for more than 20 days without any explanation being provided either to subscribers or field offices.

As a result, local EPFO officials have had to respond to a surge in complaints received through grievance portals, social media platforms and in-person visits from subscribers seeking updates on their claims.

Beyond technology issues, the officers' body also flagged severe manpower constraints. It said the EPFO's last workload assessment was conducted during 2016-17, even though the organisation's subscriber base has expanded substantially since then. Staffing levels, it noted, continue to be based on sanctioned posts created in 2008, leaving major metropolitan offices such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Gurugram under significant operational pressure.

The association has urged the Labour Ministry and the Central Board of Trustees to strengthen the organisation's technical capabilities, recruit additional officers and modernise staffing to ensure faster and more reliable services for EPFO subscribers.