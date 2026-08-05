ED registers 4,622 PMLA cases in five years; secures convictions in 43

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The government informed Parliament that the ED had filed 2,444 prosecution complaints under the provisions of the PMLA before Special PMLA Courts. It added that these cases are at various stages of trial. The ED has also arrested 1,243 accused under the provisions of the PMLA.

However, the government said data regarding the number of undertrial prisoners currently in jail is not centrally maintained, noting that some of the accused are arrested by the predicate agency.

The reply further showed that the ED secured convictions in three cases involving four accused in FY22, nine cases involving 24 accused in FY23, 13 cases involving 19 accused in FY24, nine cases involving 38 accused in FY25, and nine cases involving 19 accused in FY26. Overall, convictions were secured in 43 cases involving 104 accused during the five-year period.

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The Income Tax Department, meanwhile, filed 2,127 prosecution cases during the same period. It secured convictions in 233 cases and recorded 854 acquittals between FY22 and FY26. The department filed 195 prosecution cases in FY22, 387 in FY23, 502 in FY24, 611 in FY25, and 432 in FY26.

The Finance Ministry clarified that the number of prosecution cases filed and the figures relating to convictions or acquittals are not directly correlated, as convictions or acquittals may pertain to cases filed in different years.