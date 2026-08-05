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ED registers 4,622 PMLA cases in five years; secures convictions in 43

ED registers 4,622 PMLA cases in five years; secures convictions in 43

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the ED registered 1,116 cases in FY22, 953 in FY23, 698 in FY24, 775 in FY25, and 1,080 in FY26.

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Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026 12:02 PM IST
ED registers 4,622 PMLA cases in five years; secures convictions in 43ED registers 4,622 cases under the PMLA over the last five financial years

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered 4,622 cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) over the last five financial years, while securing convictions in 43 cases involving 104 accused, according to data tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

In a written reply to a question, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the ED registered 1,116 cases in FY22, 953 in FY23, 698 in FY24, 775 in FY25, and 1,080 in FY26, taking the total to 4,622 cases over the five-year period.

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The government informed Parliament that the ED had filed 2,444 prosecution complaints under the provisions of the PMLA before Special PMLA Courts. It added that these cases are at various stages of trial. The ED has also arrested 1,243 accused under the provisions of the PMLA.

However, the government said data regarding the number of undertrial prisoners currently in jail is not centrally maintained, noting that some of the accused are arrested by the predicate agency.

The reply further showed that the ED secured convictions in three cases involving four accused in FY22, nine cases involving 24 accused in FY23, 13 cases involving 19 accused in FY24, nine cases involving 38 accused in FY25, and nine cases involving 19 accused in FY26. Overall, convictions were secured in 43 cases involving 104 accused during the five-year period.

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The Income Tax Department, meanwhile, filed 2,127 prosecution cases during the same period. It secured convictions in 233 cases and recorded 854 acquittals between FY22 and FY26. The department filed 195 prosecution cases in FY22, 387 in FY23, 502 in FY24, 611 in FY25, and 432 in FY26.

The Finance Ministry clarified that the number of prosecution cases filed and the figures relating to convictions or acquittals are not directly correlated, as convictions or acquittals may pertain to cases filed in different years.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani

Karishma Asoodani is a multi-platform journalist with a Diploma in Digital Journalism from the City University of New York. Based in Delhi, she works as a Financial Journalist with Business Today Television, bringing nine years of experience in reporting on India’s economic policy. Her core interests lie in macroeconomics and geopolitics, and her coverage of global trade dynamics, the APAC economy, and the aviation sector has earned her industry recognition.

Outside the newsroom, Karishma is an avid runner and a strong advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals, with a particular focus on water security and conservation. She is fluent in English and Hindi, and is currently pursuing a B2 level in French.

Published on: Aug 5, 2026 12:01 PM IST
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