'Economic storm raging, PM busy handing out candies': Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi over 'Melody' video

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a video of him gifting Melody toffees to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni went viral on social media.

"An economic storm is raging over our heads, and our Prime Minister is busy handing out candies in Italy!" Rahul Gandhi wrote on X. "Farmers, youth, women, laborers, and small traders are all in tears - the PM is laughing and making reels, while the BJP folks are clapping along. This isn't leadership, it's a farce."

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Don't Miss: When Meloni, Modi met ‘Melody’ - A chocolaty toffee moment goes viral

The remarks came after Meloni shared a 27-second video showing PM Modi gifting her a packet of Melody toffees during his visit to Italy. "Thank you for the gift," Meloni wrote while posting the clip online.

Earlier, Modi had shared pictures from a dinner meeting with the Italian Prime Minister, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum.

"Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship," Modi wrote.

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The Prime Minister is currently in Italy on the final leg of his five-nation Europe tour.

In a joint article published in media outlets of both countries, Modi and Meloni said ties between India and Italy had evolved into a "special strategic partnership".

"The relationship between India and Italy has now reached a decisive stage. In recent years, our ties have expanded with unprecedented momentum, evolving from a cordial friendship into a special strategic partnership grounded in the values of freedom and democracy, and a common vision for the future," the two leaders wrote.

They also said cooperation between the two countries reflected a shared focus on innovation, energy transition, and strategic sovereignty in a changing global order.

