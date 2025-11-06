ED attaches Rs 11.14 crore in assets from Raina and Dhawan in 1xBet betting probe

In a significant move, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 11.14 crore belonging to former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan.

The action comes as part of the ED’s investigation into illegal offshore betting operations linked to the platform 1xBet and its associated brands, including 1xBat and 1xBat Sporting Lines. The ED's probe reveals that both cricketers knowingly endorsed these illegal entities, despite being aware of their unlicensed status in India.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken stern action by attaching assets worth Rs 11.14 crore belonging to former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

This follows an investigation into illegal offshore betting activities tied to the platform 1xBet and its surrogate brands, 1xBat and 1xBat Sporting Lines. The ED issued a provisional order attaching mutual fund investments worth Rs 6.64 crore in Raina's name and an immovable property valued at Rs 4.5 crore owned by Dhawan.

The ED’s investigation revealed that both cricketers entered into endorsement agreements with foreign entities linked to 1xBet, promoting the illegal betting platform. According to sources, payments for these promotions were funnelled through foreign intermediaries using layered transactions designed to obscure the illicit origin of the funds. The money was then made to appear as legitimate endorsement income, making it difficult to trace the criminal origins.

In its statement, the ED emphasised that both Raina and Dhawan "knowingly" entered these agreements, despite being aware that 1xBet was not authorised to operate in India. Investigators say that funds were moved through multiple foreign channels before being remitted to Indian accounts, masking the criminal activity beneath the surface of legitimate-sounding business transactions.

The ED’s probe, which is based on multiple FIRs filed by state police against the operators of 1xBet, revealed that the company facilitated illegal online betting for Indian users through more than 6,000 mule accounts and unverified payment gateways. Funds were moved through a complex network of transactions designed to make the money appear legitimate. The ED estimates that over Rs 1,000 crore worth of money was laundered through this method.

Recent search operations at four payment gateways led to the freezing of over Rs 4 crore in funds and 60 bank accounts. Incriminating documents and digital evidence related to illegal transactions were also seized during the raids. The ED also warned the public against engaging in or promoting online betting, urging citizens to refrain from using their bank accounts, debit cards, or payment wallets for transferring funds of unknown origin.

Additionally, the agency issued a strong advisory against clicking on suspicious advertisements promising high returns or joining Telegram and WhatsApp groups promoting illegal betting activities. The ED stressed that anyone knowingly allowing their account to be used for such activities could face prosecution under the PMLA, carrying a sentence of up to seven years and the attachment of properties derived from illicit transactions.